2-alarm fire burning commercial building in San Jose Japantown

SAN JOSE -- Firefighters were battling a two-alarm structure fire in San Jose's Japantown Thursday morning.

The San Jose Fire Department said the fire at a two-story commercial building was reported at 10:44 a.m. on the 100 block of Jackson Street. It was upgraded to a second alarm at 10:57 a.m.

The building was cleared and no one was found inside, the fire department said.

Police closed Jackson Street to traffic between 3rd and 4th Streets and people were urged to avoid the area.

No one was hurt and there was no immediate word on what caused the fire.