Crews contain 2-alarm fire at vacant commercial space in Oakland
OAKLAND - Fire crews in Oakland were able to knock down a two-alarm fire in the 2300 block of San Pablo Avenue early Saturday morning.
Approximately 40 firefighters reported to the scene after the 4 a.m. call, according to fire officials.
The two-alarm blaze was an encampment fire that extended into a vacant single story commercial building, according to fire spokesman Michael Hunt.
The fire was placed under control at approximately 6 a.m. and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.
