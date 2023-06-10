Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Crews contain 2-alarm fire at vacant commercial space in Oakland

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now - Morning 6/10/23
PIX Now - Morning 6/10/23 08:15

OAKLAND - Fire crews in Oakland were able to knock down a two-alarm fire in the 2300 block of San Pablo Avenue early Saturday morning.

Approximately 40 firefighters reported to the scene after the 4 a.m. call, according to fire officials.

The two-alarm blaze was an encampment fire that extended into a vacant single story commercial building, according to fire spokesman Michael Hunt.

The fire was placed under control at approximately 6 a.m. and no injuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated. 

First published on June 10, 2023 / 9:33 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.