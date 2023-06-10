Crews contain 2-alarm fire at vacant commercial space in Oakland

OAKLAND - Fire crews in Oakland were able to knock down a two-alarm fire in the 2300 block of San Pablo Avenue early Saturday morning.

Approximately 40 firefighters reported to the scene after the 4 a.m. call, according to fire officials.

2300 block San Pablo- Outside fire extended into single story commercial building. #oakland #oaklandfire pic.twitter.com/3KM2935a3S — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) June 10, 2023

The two-alarm blaze was an encampment fire that extended into a vacant single story commercial building, according to fire spokesman Michael Hunt.

The fire was placed under control at approximately 6 a.m. and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.