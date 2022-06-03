2-alarm brushfire ignites on San Bruno Mountain in Brisbane

BRISBANE (CBS SF) -- Fire crews raced to battle a 2-alarm blaze that erupted early Friday morning in the fog-bound, tinder dry brush on the side of San Bruno Mountain.

A line of fire was visible on the fog-covered mountainside above Airport Blvd and Tower Place to commuters on nearby Highway 101.

TOWER INCIDENT: CAL FIRE/San Mateo County Fire and @SSFFire in unified command on fire on San Bruno Mountain. Crews are making good progress. It's estimated to be 4 to 5 acres mid slope, off of Tower Road on the west side of Highway 101. Photos show thick fog. READ MORE ⬇️@CaWx pic.twitter.com/zL3Vv4XgeQ — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) June 3, 2022

Fire officials said the blaze was first reported at 4:08 a.m. Dozens of firefighters were dispatched to the scene as the fire slowly grew to 5 acres by 7:50 a.m.

"South San Francisco and CAL FIRE Crews are on scene of an approximately 3 acre vegetation fire on the Southeast side of San Bruno Mountain," fire officials tweeted. "Fire crews are making good progress and there is no threat to structures or the City of Brisbane. "

Firefighters were being aided by the moist, foggy conditions that slowed the advance of the flames.

Cal Fire officials said as a precaution, crews were dispatched to do possible structure defense in a nearby neighborhood.

"While no structures threatened, fire engines are parked at neighborhood for structure protection as a contingency," the agency tweeted.

***Active Fire***. There is an active fire on San Bruno Mountain at the South San Francisco/Brisbane border. Fire personnel is staging in the area. Southbound Bayshore at Old County and San Bruno Ave. is closed until further notice. Please use alternate routes. — City of Brisbane (@brisbaneca) June 3, 2022

Developing story, will be updated