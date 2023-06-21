19-year-old Rodeo man charged with raping two underage girls

MARTINEZ -- The Contra Costa County District Attorney has charged a Rodeo man with 11 counts related to allegedly raping two underage girls in 2022.



Ayden Daniel Pacheco, 19, was charged May 3 with raping a girl listed in court documents as Jane Doe 1, on or between Sept. 10-11, 2022.



Pacheco is also charged with sexual penetration by foreign object against Jane Doe 1.



Nine of the 11 counts involve Jane Doe 2, including assault with intent to commit a felony against a victim under 18, forcible rape of a child over 14 years old, and forced oral copulation on a minor victim over 14 years of age, among others.



The alleged incidents with the second victim took place on or between June 30 and Sept.10, 2022.



At least four of the charges carry possible enhancements for multiple victims, prosecutors said. Pacheco could face 15 years to life in prison, according to court documents.



Pacheco is being held at Martinez Detention Facility in lieu of $4.42 million bail, the DA's office said. His next court hearing is June 30.