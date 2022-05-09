19-year-old charged in crash that killed woman on I-580 in Livermore

LIVERMORE – An Oakley man has been charged with killing a 73-year-old woman following a crash in February in Livermore, according to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office.

Sekou Brandon, 19, was arrested on the afternoon of Feb. 17, following an alleged police chase on eastbound Interstate Highway 580 that started near Isabel Avenue, according to a probable cause statement by Livermore police Officer Scott Harrison.

Harrison said he was driving a marked police SUV and tried to stop Brandon's red Lexus for speeding. Harrison alleged that Brandon was driving about 90 mph, the probable cause statement said.

But Brandon allegedly accelerated and changed lanes in heavy traffic. Harrison maneuvered until he was behind Brandon and again tried to stop the young man, but Brandon allegedly drove across six lanes of traffic and exited the freeway at North Livermore Avenue.

Harrison did not follow Brandon and lost sight of the Lexus, according to the probable cause statement.

Eight minutes later, Harrison was sent to the scene of a collision at bottom of the eastbound Highway 580 exit ramp to North Livermore Avenue.

Brandon's Lexus allegedly collided with a black SUV. Two people in the SUV suffered moderate injuries, Harrison wrote.

Linda Woodward of Livermore was one of the people in the SUV and she died April 16, according to the district attorney's office and the Contra Costa County Coroner's Division.