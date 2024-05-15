19-year-old arrested in Santa Rosa fatal shooting outside a home

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a fatal shooting in Santa Rosa on Monday night, police said Wednesday.

Diego Kona Kekhuna is accused of the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man outside of a home in the 700 block of Slater Street. Officers responded at 9:09 p.m. Monday to reports of the shooting and arrived to find the victim on the sidewalk, according to Santa Rosa police. He was pronounced dead and his name has not yet been released.

Investigators determined Kekhuna arrived uninvited at a female acquaintance's home and started an argument in front of the home. The male victim then came out of the home and was shot multiple times in the chest, police said.

Kekhuna then allegedly hid the gun in the wheel well of a parked truck and ran away, though detectives eventually recovered the firearm at the scene.

Authorities learned that Kekhuna was hiding at a family member's home in Elk Grove and obtained warrants for his arrest and to search the home. At about 9 a.m. Tuesday, Santa Rosa investigators with the help of Elk Grove police served the warrants and took Kekhuna into custody without incident, police said.

He was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of murder. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call a Santa Rosa police tip line at (707) 543-3590.

