18-year-old Hayward man shot to death in city's 7th homicide of 2024

HAYWARD -- An 18-year-old Hayward man was shot to death in Hayward Saturday morning in the city's seventh homicide this year, police said.

Officers got a report of a shooting in the vicinity of the intersection of Pompano Avenue and Sumatra Street around 10:31 a.m., police said. Minutes later, additional reports came in about a shooting near the 27000 block of Havana Avenue, which is about a block from there.

View up Havana Ave. from Sumatra St. in Hayward, Calif. Google Street View

Officers went to Havana Avenue and found the 18-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a vehicle that appeared to have hit a parked car after an apparent shooting, according to police.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he died from his wounds, police said.

Police are not releasing the victim's name yet, and no one is in custody for the shooting as of yet, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Green at (510) 293-7176.