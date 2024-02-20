18-year-old arrested for allegedly 3D-printing, selling ghost guns out of his San Jose home

Police arrested an 18-year-old San Jose resident for allegedly using a 3D printer to manufacture illegal "ghost gun" firearms for sale.

San Jose police said it received a tip on Jan. 12 about the manufacturing and sale of privately made firearms - commonly known as ghost guns - in the city, and the investigation centered on Francisco Sanchez Jr. as the primary suspect.

It was discovered that Sanchez was allegedly using a 3D printer to manufacture ghost guns at his home on the 1600 block of Nickel Avenue in the West Evergreen neighborhood of East San Jose.

ALSO READ: Santa Rosa parents call for more school safety protocols after teen arrested for making "ghost guns"

On Feb. 15, the department's gang and special operations units served warrants at Sanchez's home and arrested him. Detectives seize two firearms, firearm manufacturing precursor materials, and the 3D printing machine used to create the ghost guns, police said.

Sanchez was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for illegal firearm manufacturing and sale of un-serialized firearms.

Police asked anyone with information about the case or similar cases to contact Detective Peterson #4250 of the San José Police Department GHOST Unit via email: 4250@sanjoseca.gov or 408-537-3835.