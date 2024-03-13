18-year-old accused of shooting into Menlo Park home overnight

MENLO PARK – An 18-year-old East Palo Alto man was arrested on suspicion of shooting into a home in Menlo Park early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Officers responded at about 1:20 a.m. to the 1300 block of Modoc Avenue for a report of a gunshot in the area and another caller then said a home nearby in the 200 block of Terminal Avenue was struck with gunfire, Menlo Park police said.

The callers described a male suspect wearing a red and black zip-up shirt in the area and officers found someone matching that description who was identified as Eric Soler. A search of Soler found two firearms in his possession and he was arrested after a brief struggle.

The home hit by the gunfire was occupied at the time but no injuries were reported, police said.

Soler was booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of shooting into an inhabited dwelling, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner and resisting arrest.