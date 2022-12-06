Watch CBS News
17 Striking UC workers issued citations at sit-in, rally at Office of President in Sacramento

/ CBS San Francisco

UC Berkeley students worried lingering strike will impact finals
UC Berkeley students worried lingering strike will impact finals 02:40

SACRAMENTO (KPIX/CBS SF) -- More than a dozen striking University of California workers were cited for trespassing after staging an hours-long sit-in at the UC Office of the President in downtown Sacramento.

According to police, 17 citations were issued for misdemeanor charges without incident.

Meantime, 2000 workers rallied outside the Capitol building, and another group staged a sit-in at the UC Office of the President, in Oakland.

The statewide academic worker strike is now in its fourth week, with final exams starting next week.

In the past few days the UC system struck a tentative agreement with one group of workers. 

First published on December 5, 2022 / 10:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

