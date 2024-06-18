Watch CBS News
Crime

16-year-old girl escapes kidnapping in South San Francisco; suspect arrested

By Carlos Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now afternoon edition 6-18-2024
PIX Now afternoon edition 6-18-2024 06:13

A 16-year-old girl escaped after being kidnapped and assaulted in South San Francisco Monday and a suspect was arrested, police said.

South San Francisco police said officers responded to the area around the 900 block of Nora Way in the Sunshine Gardens neighborhood on a report of a sexual battery and kidnapping of a girl. The victim reported she was able to escape from the suspect and went to report the incident at South San Francisco Police headquarters just a few blocks away.

Police said officers and detectives were able to identify the suspect as 19-year-old South San Francisco resident Rupinder Singh. He was located at his place of work in the city a short time later and arrested on charges of kidnapping, assault to commit lewd acts on a child, false imprisonment and sexual battery.

Sing was booked into the San Mateo County Jail. Police asked anyone with information about the case to contact Detectives Blake and Tvrdik at 650-877-8900 or tips@ssf.net.

Carlos Castañeda

Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.

First published on June 18, 2024 / 1:30 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.