16-year-old girl escapes kidnapping in South San Francisco; suspect arrested

A 16-year-old girl escaped after being kidnapped and assaulted in South San Francisco Monday and a suspect was arrested, police said.

South San Francisco police said officers responded to the area around the 900 block of Nora Way in the Sunshine Gardens neighborhood on a report of a sexual battery and kidnapping of a girl. The victim reported she was able to escape from the suspect and went to report the incident at South San Francisco Police headquarters just a few blocks away.

Police said officers and detectives were able to identify the suspect as 19-year-old South San Francisco resident Rupinder Singh. He was located at his place of work in the city a short time later and arrested on charges of kidnapping, assault to commit lewd acts on a child, false imprisonment and sexual battery.

Sing was booked into the San Mateo County Jail. Police asked anyone with information about the case to contact Detectives Blake and Tvrdik at 650-877-8900 or tips@ssf.net.