16-year-old driver leads San Joaquin County deputies on chase in stolen car

A teenager was arrested Wednesday by the San Joaquin County Sheriff's deputies after allegedly leading them on a long pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

At about 12:30 p.m., deputies tried to pull over a white Kia sedan, but it failed to yield. A search of the plates revealed it was allegedly stolen out of Stockton.

The Sheriff's Office alleged that the Kia intentionally collided with several vehicles in an attempt to avoid apprehension.

A white Kia sedan sits damaged on the sidewalk at Hammer Ln and Pershing Ave in Stockton, Calif., on April 24, 2024 after a 23-mile pursuit. The suspected driver, a 16-year-old, with a warrant for his arrest, intentionally collided with several vehicles in an attempt to avoid apprehension. Stockton Police Department via Bay City News

"The driver of the vehicle put citizens at risk," the Sheriff's Office said on Facebook. "Therefore, legal intervention was used, which safely ended the twenty-three-mile pursuit at Hammer Ln and Pershing Ave" in Stockton.

Stockton police and the California Highway Patrol are currently investigating any vehicles that were allegedly damaged by the suspect during the pursuit.

Both the 16-year-old driver-- who police say had a warrant out for his arrest-- and his passenger were booked into the San Joaquin County Juvenile Justice Center, pending possible charges.