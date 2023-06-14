16-year-old boy killed in San Leandro double shooting

SAN LEANDRO -- A double shooting in San Leandro Tuesday night left one teenager dead and a second injured, police said.

The shooting happened at about 9:10 p.m. on the 147000 block of Washington Avenue in front of the St. Moritz apartment complex. San Leandro Police said officers arrived at the scene to find a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old with gunshot wounds and began life-saving measures.

Both were taken to the hospital where the 16-year-old male victim died of his injuries. The 17-year-old was listed in stable condition, police said.

All lanes of Washington Avenue were shut down from Bradrick Drive to Floresta Boulevard during the investigation.

Police were determining a motive for the shooting and said at least one suspect was being sought. Any witnesses were asked to contact the San Leandro Police Department at 510-577-2740 and select option 8.