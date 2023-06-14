Watch CBS News
Crime

16-year-old boy killed in San Leandro double shooting

/ CBS San Francisco

SAN LEANDRO -- A double shooting in San Leandro Tuesday night left one teenager dead and a second injured, police said.

The shooting happened at about 9:10 p.m. on the 147000 block of Washington Avenue in front of the St. Moritz apartment complex. San Leandro Police said officers arrived at the scene to find a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old with gunshot wounds and began life-saving measures.

Both were taken to the hospital where the 16-year-old male victim died of his injuries. The 17-year-old was listed in stable condition, police said.

All lanes of Washington Avenue were shut down from Bradrick Drive to Floresta Boulevard during the investigation.

Police were determining a motive for the shooting and said at least one suspect was being sought. Any witnesses were asked to contact the San Leandro Police Department at 510-577-2740 and select option 8.

First published on June 14, 2023 / 7:27 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.