15-month-old infant injured in Oakland shooting

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland are investigating a shooting in the city's Clinton neighborhood that injured a 15-month-old infant early Monday evening, according to authorities.

According to the Oakland police department, the shooting happened at 11th Avenue and International Boulevard at around 6:15 p.m.

Police did not provide details on the circumstances of the shooting or how the infant was injured. The child was taken to Fire Station 4, which is about a block away from where the shooting happened, police said.

The firefighters worked on the child until an ambulance arrived and transported the infant to Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland.

Police did not say what condition the child was in.

This is a breaking news story. Additional details will be reported as they are provided by authorities.