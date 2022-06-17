140 pounds of meth seized, 4 arrests made in Sonoma County drug investigation

SONOMA COUNTY – Four people were arrested and more than 140 pounds of methamphetamine were seized in connection with a drug trafficking operation in Sonoma County, authorities said.

According to the San Francisco office of the Drug Enforcement Administration, law enforcement served search warrants in Cloverdale and Santa Rosa starting Wednesday night. The warrants were served following a 16-month joint investigation by the DEA, Sonoma County Sheriff's Office and the Marin County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said the operation distributed what was described as "large amounts" of methamphetamine into the region. The drugs were destined for the Santa Rosa area and believed to be supplied by traffickers from Southern California.

Meth and cash seized as part of an 16-month investigation into a drug trafficking investigation in Sonoma County. Four people have been arrested. DEA San Francisco

During the investigation, methamphetamine was seized along with $40,000 in U.S. currency. Additional methamphetamine was seized when the warrants were served, according to the DEA.

The suspects, identified as 22-year-old Fernando Dias of Cloverdale, 21-year-old Samuel Cholula of Cloverdale, 21-year-old Christian Torres of Santa Rosa and 33-year-old Jesus Nunez-Camacho Jr., were taken into custody.

All four suspects will be referred to the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office for charging, the DEA said.

Jail records show all four suspects are being held on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine for sale and transportation of methamphetamine for sale. Dias, Cholula and Torres are scheduled to appear in court on Friday, while Nunez-Camacho is expected in court on Monday.