14-year-old boy arrested for multiple attempted carjackings in Livermore

A 14-year-old boy was arrested Thursday on multiple accusations of attempted carjacking in a downtown parking garage, Livermore police said.

A man said he was approached March 12 at the parking structure near Livermore and Railroad Avenues by someone who held a hand in his pocket, suggesting he had a weapon, and threatening to harm him if he didn't give the suspect his car, police said in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter). The man drove away as the suspect kicked his car, police said.

On Saturday, police said, they received four more reports of a suspect with a similar description attempting carjackings.

The suspect was identified through video surveillance and witness statements as a 14-year-old Livermore boy, police said.

The boy was arrested Thursday at his school and faces charges of attempted robbery and criminal threats in addition to attempted carjacking, police said.

Anyone with information about the cases is asked to contact the Livermore Police Department's anonymous tip line at (925) 371-4790.