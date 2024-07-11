Watch CBS News
South Bay News

14 displaced by fire at San Jose mobile home park

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN JOSE -- Fourteen people were displaced after a fire gutted two mobile homes on Thursday afternoon in south San Jose, fire officials said.

The fire was reported at 3:24 p.m. at the Caribbees Mobile Home Park on Lewis Road. About 25 firefighters responded, bringing the blaze under control at 4:18 p.m., according to San Jose Fire Department spokesperson Jake Pisani.

One person who didn't live in the mobile homes that burned was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The fire left the two mobile homes uninhabitable, displacing four people from one home and 10 from the other. The Red Cross was on hand to help the displaced residents.

The cause is under investigation.

Mobile Home Fire in San Jose
Fourteen people were displaced after a fire burned two mobile homes at the Caribees Mobile Home Park in San Jose July 11, 2024. San Jose Fire Department via Bay City News

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.