14 displaced by fire at San Jose mobile home park

SAN JOSE -- Fourteen people were displaced after a fire gutted two mobile homes on Thursday afternoon in south San Jose, fire officials said.

The fire was reported at 3:24 p.m. at the Caribbees Mobile Home Park on Lewis Road. About 25 firefighters responded, bringing the blaze under control at 4:18 p.m., according to San Jose Fire Department spokesperson Jake Pisani.

One person who didn't live in the mobile homes that burned was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The fire left the two mobile homes uninhabitable, displacing four people from one home and 10 from the other. The Red Cross was on hand to help the displaced residents.

The cause is under investigation.