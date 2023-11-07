13 arrested in Concord PD retail theft crackdown with CHP officers

Concord Police and the California Highway Patrol joined forces over the weekend, launching an anti-retail theft operation that led to 13 arrests and several thousand dollars of merchandise recovered.

Police said on social media Monday one of the suspects arrested was wanted for a 2021 vehicular manslaughter in another jurisdiction.

Cases are on their way to the district attorney's office for prosecution, said police, and they plan on doing similar operations in the near future.

Police reminded the public not to leave valuables inside their cars, pay attention to their surroundings, and report suspicious activity.