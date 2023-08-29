12-year-old Hayward boy Randy Yanez missing; Sheriff's office seeks public's help

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing child from Hayward.



Randy Yanez, 12, was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. Friday, leaving his home in the 19000 block of Camden Avenue in the city, the sheriff's office said on social media.



Randy Yanez Alameda County Sheriff's Office

Yanez has brown eyes and brown hair with an "Edgar" style cut, authorities said. The child was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

According to the sheriff's office, Yanez is familiar with public transportation and has a cellphone with him, but is believed to have no money. He frequents the San Francisco area and may have gone there, authorities said.



Those with relevant information are urged to contact the Alameda County Sheriff's Office at (510) 667-7721.

