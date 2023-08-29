Watch CBS News
East Bay News

12-year-old Hayward boy Randy Yanez missing; Sheriff's office seeks public's help

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing child from Hayward.

Randy Yanez, 12, was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. Friday, leaving his home in the 19000 block of Camden Avenue in the city, the sheriff's office said on social media.

missing-child.jpg
Randy Yanez Alameda County Sheriff's Office

Yanez has brown eyes and brown hair with an "Edgar" style cut, authorities said. The child was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

According to the sheriff's office, Yanez is familiar with public transportation and has a cellphone with him, but is believed to have no money. He frequents the San Francisco area and may have gone there, authorities said.

Those with relevant information are urged to contact the Alameda County Sheriff's Office at (510) 667-7721.

First published on August 29, 2023 / 7:37 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.