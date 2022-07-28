11-year-old lighting off fireworks arrested for starting Pacifica brushfire

PACIFICA (CBS SF) -- An 11-year-old boy who admitted to setting off fireworks has been arrested for allegedly igniting a 3-acre brushfire in Pacifica, authorities announced Thursday.

Pacifica police said fire crews quickly responded to the vegetation fire at around 4:56 p.m. on Wednesday in the 600 block of Roberts Road.

Fortunately, they were able to limit the fire's spread to just 3 acres.

During their investigation, police said, they were contacted by an 11-year-old boy who told officers he was using fireworks in the area and was responsible for starting the fire.

The boy was placed under arrest and later released to his parent.

No evacuations were necessary, but a portion of Roberts Road was closed for approximately two hours while fire personnel were on scene.

Anyone with information regarding this fire investigation should contact the Pacifica Police Department at 650-738-7314, or may anonymously provide information by calling the silent witness tip line at (650) 359-4444.