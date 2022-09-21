$100,000 reward in 2016 San Francisco cold case murder of homeless couple

SAN FRANCISCO -- Cold case investigators increased the reward to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of the gunman who fatally shot a homeless couple in 2016 as they slept inside a wooden box they used as living quarters on the street.

San Francisco dispatched officers to investigate reports of a shooting in a homeless encampment at South Van Ness Avenue and 16th Street at about 8:45 p.m. on December 16, 2016.

Upon arrival, they found a couple suffering from gunshot wounds. Lindsay Elaine McCollum, 27, was declared dead at the scene. While 51-year-old Eddie Wayne Tate was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later succumbed to those injuries.

At the time, investigators said the suspect in the case was in his 20s. A sketch was released during the investigation.

san francisco homeless double-homicide-suspect sfpd

There were several homeless encampments in the area at the time of the shooting.

In October of 2019, San Francisco police Department initially authorized a $25,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect in this case. The reward has been increased to $100,000.

Anyone who recognizes the person of interest, or anyone having information regarding this homicide is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.