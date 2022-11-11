Watch CBS News
$10,000 in tobacco products stolen from delivery truck in Daly City

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

DALY CITY -- Police in Daly City were investigating the theft last weekend of approximately $10,000 in tobacco products from a delivery truck.

On Saturday at 4:32 p.m., officers with the Daly City Police Department responded to a convenience store in the 400 block of Gellert Boulevard.

Police said two employees of a company were making a delivery to the convenience store, and while one was inside the delivery truck in the parking lot, he heard someone behind him removing totes from the truck and passing them to another suspect.

The employee got out of the truck, entered the convenience store and watched as the suspects loaded the stolen tobacco products into a blue newer model Infiniti QX80 SUV.

Police described the first suspect as a man around 6 feet tall wearing a black hooded jacket, a face mask, blue jeans and white shoes.

Police described the second suspect as a Black man who is 6 feet 3 inches tall and wore a bright red sweatshirt.

First published on November 11, 2022 / 9:04 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

