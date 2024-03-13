10 displaced, 2 injured in overnight apartment fire in San Francisco's Lower Nob Hill

Fire crews in San Francisco rescued two adults, a child and a cat from a burning apartment building on Post Street late Tuesday night, authorities said.

According to a tweet posted Wednesday morning, firefighters responded to a one-alarm structure fire at 825 Post St. that was reported at about 11:40 p.m. The first unit arrived quickly and observed heavy fire emerging from the second-floor window that extended to the third floor of this four-story multi-residential building.

*1-ALARM FIRE 825 POST STREET*



03-12-2024



Dispatched: 23:41

On Scene: Engine 03 23:42

Fire Contained: 00:12

Fire Under Control: 00:12

Multiple rescues

Two injuries

Ten displaced

One cat was saved and is okay

The fire is under investigation



Last night, #YOURSFFD responded to… pic.twitter.com/DBijK49D3K — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) March 13, 2024

One child and two adults were rescued from an exterior fire escape by firefighters as flames and heat quickly closed on them. The fire grew to engulf the second and third floors, with multiple rescues from the interior and roof of the building. A child and one of the adults were transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Crews were able to contain the fire by around 12:12 a.m. The post also noted that a pet cat was safely rescued from the building. A total of ten people were displaced by the fire.

Officials said the fire is under investigation by the San Francisco Fire Investigation Task Force.