1 person dies in 2-alarm Alameda house fire early Friday

ALAMEDA – One person who was rescued from a two-alarm house fire in Alameda Friday morning later succumbed to their injuries at a local hospital, according to authorities. 

Fire crews in Alameda responded at 6:15 a.m. to the fire in a two-story home at 415 Central Ave. Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the home when firefighters arrived, fire spokesperson Kevin Tidwell said.    

A second alarm was called in the incident. Crews were able to rescue one adult from the home and provided advanced life support for smoke inhalation. The victim was transported to an area hospital, where they died from their injuries, Tidwell confirmed.

Firefighters brought the fire under control in about 25 minutes, Tidwell said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

