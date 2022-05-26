1 killed, another wounded in east Oakland shooting Wednesday

OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- An Oakland man was killed and another person apparently wounded in a shooting in the eastern neighborhoods of Oakland Wednesday night, police said Thursday.

The shooting occurred around 9:40 p.m. in the 8800 block of Birch Street in the Webster neighborhood.

Police said the city's gunshot detection system alerted them to the shooting. Officers responded and located the Oakland man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to police.

The other victim drove or got a ride and arrived at a hospital around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, police said. Police know only that the victim was on Birch Street when the shooting occurred, according to what the victim told officers.

Officers and paramedics tried to save the Oakland man's life, but he died at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to please call the Police Department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.