1 injured in 3-alarm fire at Oakland apartment building

OAKLAND -- One person was injured in a three-alarm apartment fire in Oakland early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Oakland Fire Chief Reginald Freeman posted about the fire on Twitter Saturday. He said that Oakland Fire units responded to the structure fire at a building on the 1500 block of Alice Street at around 5 a.m.

Around 5am this morning, OFD responded to an apartment building located at 1553 Alice St for reports of a working structure fire. A 2nd alarm was struck at 5:11am with a 3rd alarm struck soon after. pic.twitter.com/eJ5y85jfRn — Dr. Reginald Freeman (@ChiefFreemanOFD) February 18, 2023

A second alarm was called at 5:11 a.m., with a third alarm called a short time later.

Freeman said one resident at the apartment was transported to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. No firefighters were injured in the fire.

A total of five victims were rescued from balconies or other means of egress from the structure by firefighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation.