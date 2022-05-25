1 injured in early morning shooting in San Francisco's Hunters Point

SAN FRANCISCO – A shooting in San Francisco's Hunters Point neighborhood early Wednesday morning left one person injured, police said.

The shooting was reported around 3:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of La Salle Avenue, where the male victim and suspect got into an argument, and the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him, according to police.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The male suspect has not been arrested and police did not release a detailed description of him. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.