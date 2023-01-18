1 dead in small plane crash near Modesto Airport

Deadly plane crash near Modesto Airport Deadly plane crash near Modesto Airport 00:25

MODESTO -- Authorities confirmed Wednesday afternoon that one person has died in a small plane crash near the Modesto Airport.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office Twitter account initially posted about the crash at 1:48 p.m. Wednesday, saying that emergency crews were at the scene of a small airplane that crashed into a field near the Modesto Airport.

The tweet noted that traffic on the nearby Mitchell Road Bridge was delayed due to emergency vehicles.

Shortly after 2 p.m., the sheriff provided an update, saying that the sole occupant of the plane had died in the crash of the twin-engine Cessna 414. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tweet also included a photo of the wreckage.

Plane crash update: Only one person was on the plane at the time of the crash. That occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene. pic.twitter.com/8NEFudVoV4 — Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office (@StanSheriff) January 18, 2023

So far there were no other details regarding the crash. The person who died was not identified. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash as is standard protocol.