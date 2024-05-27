1 dead in San Jose traffic collision Monday afternoon

Police are investigating a fatal crash Monday afternoon in North San Jose that has closed a stretch of westbound Montague Expressway.

The two-car wreck was reported shortly before 2 p.m. in the area of Montague Expressway and O'Toole Avenue.

One of the drivers in the collision had sustained major injuries and died at the scene, police said.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area as traffic is expected to be severely impacted for several hours.

All lanes on westbound Montague Expressway are closed from Interstate Highway 880 to McCarthy Boulevard.

Traffic is also being diverted from the intersection onto southbound O'Toole Avenue.