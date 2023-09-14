1 dead in Richmond crash involving motorcycle, truck
The California Highway Patrol reported at least one death in a traffic crash in Richmond on Thursday morning.
The CHP said officers learned around 6:15 a.m. of a collision between a motorcycle and a white truck in the area of San Pablo Dam and May roads.
Lanes were blocked due to the collision, according to the CHP.
No further details about the crash were immediately available.
