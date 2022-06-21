1 dead in Mission District hit-and-run early Tuesday

SAN FRANCISCO -- One person died in a hit-and-run collision in San Francisco's Mission District early Tuesday morning, a police spokesperson said.

Officers responded at 4:36 a.m. to the area of South Van Ness Avenue and 16th Street for a report of a collision and arrived to find the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, Officer Kathryn Winters said.

Investigators determined the person was crossing South Van Ness when a driver of a vehicle heading north ran a red light and struck the victim, then continued fleeing north on the road, according to Winters.

Descriptions of the vehicle and suspect were not immediately available from San Francisco police. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 and begin the message with "SFPD."