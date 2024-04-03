1 dead in hit-and-run crash in East San Jose

A fatal hit-and-run collision closed three roads in San Jose early Wednesday morning, according to police.

The San Jose Police Department said the deadly crash occurred shortly after 4:10 a.m. in the area of Nieman Boulevard and Elkins Way in East San Jose and involved two vehicles.

Due to the collision, Nieman Boulevard is closed from Laddie Way to Blanding Avenue while Elkins Way is shut down from Pomeroy Avenue to Nieman Boulevard. Daniel Maloney Drive is also closed from Brigadoon Way to Nieman Boulevard.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes as police investigate the collision.

There were no further details about the hit-and-run crash immediately available.