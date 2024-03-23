1 dead in early morning Oakland shooting

Police in Oakland are investigating a fatal shooting early Saturday morning that left one victim dead, according to authorities.

According to a press release issued by the Oakland Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after 5:45 a.m. Saturday on the 2200 block of East 12th Street near the East Peralta neighborhood. Arriving officers found a victim who sustained at least one gunshot wound. Responding paramedic personnel initiated life-saving measures, but the victim succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives from the department's homicide unit arrived to conduct the follow-up investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Police said the victim's identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

Police noted that the homicide was under active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.