1 dead in crash on Highway 580 in Oakland

A person died in a car collision Thursday night on westbound Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said that approximately 11:27 p.m., its officers were alerted to a crash between two vehicles on westbound I-580 near the 106th Avenue on-ramp.

An occupant of one of the involved vehicles died in the crash, the agency confirmed.

Due to the collision, three lanes of the highway's westbound lanes in the area were closed.

There was no further information about the fatal collision immediately available.