1 dead in crash involving big rig on Highway 80 in Berkeley

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

At least one person died in a crash early Thursday morning on Interstate Highway 80 in Berkeley, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said that around 3:40 a.m., its patrol officers learned of a crash on the I-80's westbound lanes near Ashby Avenue. A semi-trailer truck was involved, according to the CHP.

Due to the crash, at least two lanes of westbound I-80 were closed starting near University Avenue.

There were no further details about the deadly collision immediately available.

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

