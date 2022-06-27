Watch CBS News
1 dead in 2-vehicle crash at Bay Bridge toll plaza

OAKLAND -- One person is dead after a two-vehicle accident near the westbound Bay Bridge toll plaza around 9 p.m. Sunday.

According to the California Highway Patrol website, the first call came in at 9:02 p.m.

A vehicle crashed into a barrier and rolled over. At some point it struck another vehicle.

Firefighters found someone in cardiac arrest and attempted lifesaving measures but the victim died at the scene.

