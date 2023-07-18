Watch CBS News
1 dead, 2 injured in Antioch triple shooting early Saturday morning

ANTIOCH – One man was killed and two women injured when gunfire erupted early Saturday morning in downtown Antioch. 

Police responded just after 2 a.m. Saturday to reports of gunfire from an after-hours party at Monica's restaurant, attended by several hundred people near the 200 block of H Street. 

Witnesses told police several patrons exchanged words, leading to a physical altercation outside the restaurant that resulted in more than 70 gunshots, "several" of which killed a 45-year-old Antioch man. 

The man was transported to a local hospital where he died. Two women were also hit by gunfire and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. 

Anyone with information can call Antioch police at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

