1 dead, 2 critically hurt in San Jose multi-vehicle crash

SAN JOSE -- One person was killed and two were injured in a multi-vehicle wreck in San Jose on Sunday afternoon.

San Jose police wrote on Twitter the accident happened at 1:38 p.m. in the area of Fruitdale and Leigh avenues.

San Jose Police Dept

One vehicle overturned. One adult male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver and a female passenger were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said at 6:01 p.m. both were in critical condition.

A juvenile passenger was also transported to a local hospital with major injuries that police said were non-life threatening.