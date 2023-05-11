Watch CBS News
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Highway 4 collision near Martinez Wednesday night

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY – A two-car crash on state Highway 4 near Martinez late Wednesday night left one person dead and another with major injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 10:40 p.m. on westbound Highway 4 east of Center Avenue and involved a gray Honda Civic and white Toyota Corolla, CHP officials said.

The Honda allegedly crashed into the Toyota, causing both vehicles to go off the roadway and down an embankment, where they crashed into separate trees. The Honda driver was pronounced dead at the scene while the Toyota driver was taken to a hospital. No one else was in either vehicle, according to the CHP.

The name of the driver who died was not immediately available, and the cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.

