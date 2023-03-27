1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at 'large, chaotic party' in unincorporated Sonoma County

SANTA ROSA -- One person died and another was injured after a fight at a large weekend party led to a shooting in a rural area west of Santa Rosa, authorities said Monday.



A Novato man was taken into custody in connection with the shooting, which was reported shortly after midnight on Saturday morning.



Multiple people called 911 after shots were fired in the 5500 block of Hall Road, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived and found a "large, chaotic party with a crowd of partygoers," the sheriff's office said in a social media post on Monday.



One person died at the scene from gunshot wounds and deputies performed life-saving measures on a second victim, who was taken to a hospital.



Investigators have determined that shots were fired after a fight broke out at the party, which was being held in an outbuilding along Hall Road in an unincorporated area west of Santa Rosa, according to Sheriff's spokesperson Misti Wood.



At least two people were hit by gunfire, and the suspect and many guests left before deputies arrived, officials said. The gun used in the shooting hasn't been found.



The suspect, David J. Morales, 20, was arrested in Vallejo later on Saturday and booked into jail on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. Detectives believe more people may have been involved in the shooting, the sheriff's office said.



Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the sheriff's office at (707) 565-2185, or online at https://www.sonomasheriff.org/silent-witness.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund. The reward is for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in the murder and the attempted murder.