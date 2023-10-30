1 dead, 1 injured in San Francisco stabbing attack

One person was killed and another injured in a stabbing in San Francisco on Sunday.

San Francisco Police said the stabbing happened at about 4:13 p.m. in the area of Bayshore Boulevard and Cortland Avenue just north of the Highway 280/101 exchange.

Responding officers found two male victims with stab wounds at the location and provided life-saving measures until medics arrived, police said. The suspect had fled by the time police arrived.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries. That victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The victims were not identified and there was no suspect information available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.