1 dead, 1 hospitalized after head-on crash on State Route 12 in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) -- A head-on crash on State Route 12 killed one driver and injured another on Monday, according to Santa Rosa CHP.

Officers responded to the major injury crash at about 2:30 p.m.

According to investigators, a 66-year-old male was traveling EB on SR-12 in a Mercedes and drifted into oncoming traffic, crashing head-on with a Subaru. Police said impact turned the Subaru on its roof.

The Subaru driver was pronounced deceased and the other was hospitalized with major injuries, but not life-threatening.

The crash shut down SR-12 between Arnold Drive and Dunbar Road and is still under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Santa Rosa CHP Office at (707) 588-1400.