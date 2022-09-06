Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after head-on crash on State Route 12 in Santa Rosa

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now
PIX Now 09:34

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) --  A head-on crash on State Route 12 killed one driver and injured another on Monday, according to Santa Rosa CHP.

Officers responded to the major injury crash at about 2:30 p.m.

According to investigators, a 66-year-old male was traveling EB on SR-12 in a Mercedes and drifted into oncoming traffic, crashing head-on with a Subaru. Police said impact turned the Subaru on its roof. 

The Subaru driver was pronounced deceased and the other was hospitalized with major injuries, but not life-threatening.

The crash shut down SR-12 between Arnold Drive and Dunbar Road and is still under investigation.   

Anyone with information should contact the Santa Rosa CHP Office at (707) 588-1400.

First published on September 5, 2022 / 10:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.