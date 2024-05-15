Watch CBS News
1 dead, 1 critically injured in I-280 collision near Redwood City

One person died and a second was critically injured following a crash Tuesday night on southbound Interstate Highway 280 near Redwood City, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said that around 10 p.m., a Hyundai Accent and a pickup truck collided on southbound I-280 near the Edgewood Road offramp. Both drivers were ejected from their vehicles and were found lying on the roadway. 

One of the drivers was pronounced dead on the scene, while the other was rushed to a hospital due to severe injuries. The agency is yet to confirm which driver died.

Due to the crash, the southbound lanes of I-280 south of Edgewood Road were closed.

