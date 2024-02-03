1 critically injured in El Sobrante house fire

One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a residential fire Saturday, a spokeswoman for the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said.

The fire was reported on Mifflin Avenue in El Sobrante. The location is near San Pablo Dam Road and El Portal Drive.

Update. One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The Con Fire- Fire Investigation Unit will be investigating the cause. pic.twitter.com/IdvMDTR3ag — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) February 4, 2024

The injured person was the only occupant of the structure, Public Information Officer Lauren Ono said.

Fire investigators were looking into the cause of the blaze, Ono said.