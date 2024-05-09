Trump trial live updates as Stormy Daniels returns to the stand today

Graham Kates is an investigative reporter covering criminal justice, privacy issues and information security for CBS News Digital. Contact Graham at KatesG@cbsnews.com or grahamkates@protonmail.com

15 House Democrats call on Biden to take border executive action

15 House Democrats call on Biden to take border executive action

Former GOP Senate candidate takes on House Republican who voted to impeach Trump

Former GOP Senate candidate takes on House Republican who voted to impeach Trump

Barron Trump selected as Florida delegate to Republican National Convention

Barron Trump selected as Florida delegate to Republican National Convention

Georgia court will review decision allowing Fani Willis to stay on Trump case

Georgia court will review decision allowing Fani Willis to stay on Trump case

Trump held in contempt again as judge threatens jail time

Trump held in contempt again as judge threatens jail time

More from CBS News

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On