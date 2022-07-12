Update: police activity resolved at Santa Clara Kaiser Medical Center emergency room

Update: police activity resolved at Santa Clara Kaiser Medical Center emergency roomget the free app
SANTA CLARA -- The emergency room at Kaiser Hospital in Santa Clara was the scene of "significant" police activity, the department said Tuesday morning.
Police said it was not an activer shooter situation, but did not specify what type of activity it was.
The hospital is on the 700 block of Lawrence Expressway.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
All-clear given following police activity at Santa Clara Kaiser hospital
Santa Clara police said the police activity reported before 7 a.m. has been resolved.
"We are pleased to inform you that our staff was able to come to a peaceful resolution with a subject in the emergency room at Kaiser Hospital," police said in a tweet at 7:18 a.m.
The tweet added that a full press release will be distributed later Tuesday.
Police urge people to avoid area around Santa Clara Kaiser hospital
In a tweet at 6:58 a.m., Santa Clara police said officers responded to a call for service at Kaiser hospital but did not offer any additional information.
People were urged to avoid the area until further notice. Hospital staffers heading into work or on-site should follow directions of law enforcement.