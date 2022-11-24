Several injured after massive accident in tunnel of eastbound Bay Bridge
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – First responders were on the scene Thursday afternoon of a large, multi-injury accident in a tunnel on the eastbound side of the Bay Bridge.
The San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD) first tweeted about the accident around 1:08 p.m., noting there was multiple injuries and that drivers should avoid the eastbound side of the Bay Bridge.
At first the injury count from the SFFD was six people, but by 1:34 p.m. the department tweeted at 18 people were injured and four ambulances were called to transfer as many victims to nearby hospitals.
None of the injuries were fatal, according to SFFD.
At 1:54 p.m., SFFD tweeted that the accident was secured. Crews treated a total of 16 people on scene -- eight adults and eight juveniles. Only two victims needed to be transported to a the hospital.
All lanes were clear but crews warned of traffic delays.
This story is ongoing and will be updated with more details as they are learned.
