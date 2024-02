We got fentanyl from a recent bust and put fentanyl test strips to the test They used to be illegal, but now state law requires them on some campuses – and they're everywhere from vending machines to bars. Fentanyl test strips are intended to help young people avoid fentanyl-laced counterfeit prescriptions or drugs. But many warn that test strips alone could do more harm than good. We put fentanyl test strips to the test, and what we found could save someone you know.