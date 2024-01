Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević died late Wednesday morning at a Salt Lake City hospital after suffering a heart attack Tuesday night, the team confirmed.

Warriors assistant Dejan Milojević dies after suffering heart attack Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević died late Wednesday morning at a Salt Lake City hospital after suffering a heart attack Tuesday night, the team confirmed.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On