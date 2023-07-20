VIDEO: You're paying rent and rehab for parolees — but California isn't tracking if your money is helping (Extended Cut) A year-long investigation by our CalMatters reporting partners reveals, in part: A $100 million-a-year rehabilitation program for former California prisoners grew with little oversight from the state corrections agency. The state doesn't collect data on how many STOP parolees find jobs – or how many returned to prison for another crime. The corrections department struggled to say where, or even how many, former inmates were being housed. Fewer than half of those inmates completed even one of the services offered to them after release. Some of the non-profits running re-entry homes are operating with suspended business licenses or revoked non-profit status.